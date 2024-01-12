Community Champions: Anthony basketball player scores 54 points in single game

EL PASO, Texas - For high school athletes there are great games, and then there are games that are simply phenomenal.

Anthony's Julie Cuellar experienced the latter after she scored 54 points in a single basketball game.

A rarity at any level, college or the NBA, but even more so at the high school level.

It was a career high for the senior point guard who is averaging 30 points a game this season for the Anthony Wildcats.

Cuellar accomplished the feat Tuesday during the team's game against Da Vinci.

The Wildcats would go on to win the game, 65-60.

Factoring in Cuellar's 54 points, the rest of her team contributed just 11 points.

Cuellar says she didn't realize she had scored so many points until after the game was over.

She hopes to continue to contribute to her team's success this season with the goal of making the playoffs.

Cuellar says she has already heard from a couple of colleges looking to recruit her to their programs.

For her accomplishment, Cuellar is this week's Community Champion.

