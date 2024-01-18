Borderland karate students invited to championship in Tokyo, Japan

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Students at Dojo Guzman in Las Cruces have been invited to compete in the 3rd IKKF World Koshiki Karate Open Championship 2024 in Tokyo, Japan this summer.

Students are currently preparing for the competition with the martial arts center's master Sensei. Parents and children are still trying to raise money for travel expenses this summer.

Roman Rivera provided ABC-7 with images of the team. He adds that the students and parents are all hard at work to make the trip happen.