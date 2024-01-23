Eastwood hands Americas first loss in district play
EL PASO, Texas - The Eastwood Troopers came away with a hard fought win Tuesday night over the Americas Trail Blazers.
In a game that went down to the closing seconds, the Troopers would get the victory, 37-34.
Americas entered the matchup undefeated in district play.
The Blazers still hold the first place spot in District 1-6A with a 10-1 district record.
The Troopers improved their district record to 9-3 as they are currently in third place in the district standings right behind Franklin in second and Americas in first.