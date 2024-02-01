New Mexico State releases 2024 football schedule

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The next chapter in Aggie football is underway and Thursday, that story gained a few more details as Aggie athletics announced the full slate for the 2024 season, including its eight-game league slate which the Conference USA office released this morning.



In their first year with newly appointed head coach, Tony Sanchez at the helm, the Aggies will take on a 12-game schedule featuring a CUSA Championship rematch, a New Mexico Bowl rematch and an opportunity to play spoiler in an SEC stadium for the second straight year.



In his debut season as the leader of the Aggies, Coach Sanchez will go head-to-head will four head coaches also in their first year with their current institution. Additionally, for the 102nd time, NM State finds long-time rivals New Mexico and UTEP on its schedule – as has been the case for all but five seasons since the Aggies began their rivalry with the Miners in 1914. This will also mark just the sixth time in history and the first time since 2002 that NM State will host both New Mexico and UTEP in the same season.



The Aggies will kick off the 2024 campaign with a home game against Southeast Missouri (Aug. 31) before welcoming Liberty (Sept. 7) to begin league play with a rematch of last year's CUSA title game.



NM State then travels West to take on the team it saw to end the 2023 season as they visit Fresno State (Sept. 14). This will be followed by a meeting with Sam Houston in what will be the Aggies' first CUSA road game of the year.



Next, the Crimson and White return to Aggie Memorial Stadium to host New Mexico (Sept. 28) in the 114th installment of the Rio Grande Rivalry.



The Aggies will follow their contest versus the Lobos with a road game against Jax State (Oct. 9) as they begin a stretch of three mid-week matchups. The following Tuesday, NM State will be at home against LA Tech (Oct. 15) before visiting FIU (Oct. 29).



Saturday gamedays then return as Western Kentucky (Nov. 9) visits The City of Crosses. This will precede a trip to College Station, Texas, where NM State meets up with Texas A&M (Nov. 16) in a battle between Aggies.



The Aggies final scheduled road game of the season will come at Middle Tennessee (Nov. 23). This comes one week ahead of the season and home finale against UTEP (Nov. 30).



Information regarding season tickets will be available here soon. Fans can also call the Pan Am Ticket Office at (575) 646-4120 to inquire about tickets for the 2024 season.



2024 NM State Football Schedule

Aug. 31 – SEMO

Sept. 7 – Liberty*

Sept. 14 – at Fresno State

Sept. 21 – at Sam Houston*

Sept. 28 – New Mexico

Oct. 9 – at Jax State*

Oct. 15 – LA Tech*

Oct. 29 – at FIU*

Nov. 9 – Western Kentucky*

Nov. 16 – at Texas A&M

Nov. 23 – at Middle Tennesse*

Nov. 30 – UTEP*

Home games in BOLD

*CUSA game





2024 NM STATE OPPONENTS



Southeast Missouri | Saturday, Aug. 31 | Las Cruces, N.M.

2023 Record: 4-7, 3-3 Big South-OVC

Series Record: First Meeting

Last Meeting: First Meeting



Southeast Missouri makes the trip from Cape Girardeau, Mo., to The City of Crosses to take on the Aggies for the first time ever. Aside from the 2020-21 season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the first time since 2014 that the Aggies will open the season against a program not competing at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level. In its history, NM State holds a 58-30-1 record against opponents representing the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), including its 58-21 victory over Western Illinois last season.



Liberty | Saturday, Sept. 7 | Las Cruces, N.M.

2023 Record: 13-1, 8-0 CUSA

Series Record: Liberty leads 5-2

Last Meeting: Liberty won 49-35 on Dec. 1, 2023



After finishing last season as the No. 25 ranked team in the AP Top 25 Poll, Liberty meets up with the Aggies for the fourth time in a time span of less than two years. This includes a meeting in the 2023 CUSA Championship game in Lynchburg, Va., which helped propel the Flames to a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 8 Oregon. They are led by Head Coach Jamey Chadwell who enters his second year with the program.



Fresno State | Saturday, Sept. 14 | Fresno, Calif.

2023 Record: 9-4, 4-4 Mountain West

Series Record: Fresno State leads 19-1

Last Meeting: Fresno State won 37-10 on Dec. 16, 2023



After sharing time in the Big West from 1988-91 and again in the WAC from 2005-12, the Aggies and Bulldogs may be rekindling and old rivalry as this will mark the second straight season the two programs see each other after meeting in the New Mexico Bowl to cap off the 2023 season.



Sam Houston | Saturday, Sept. 21 | Huntsville, Texas

2023 Record: 3-9, 2-6 CUSA

Series Record: NM State leads 1-0

Last Meeting: NM State won 27-13 on Oct. 11, 2023



Sam Houston enters its second year at the FBS level after joining CUSA alongside the Aggies last summer. This will mark the first trip to Huntsville, Texas, for the Aggie football program.



New Mexico | Saturday, Sept. 28 | Las Cruces, N.M.

2023 Record: 4-8, 2-4 Mountain West

Series Record: 35-73-5

Last Meeting: NM State won 27-17 on Sept. 16, 2023



The Aggies and Lobos will meet for the 114th time and will do so with a pair of head coaches in their first year of leading their respective programs. Last month, former BYU and Virginia head coach, Bronco Mendenhall took over a Lobo program that has yet to win five or more games since 2016. In the late September matchup, the Aggies will be looking to win their third straight over the Lobos – a feat that has not been accomplished since 2009-11.



Jacksonville State | Wednesday, Oct. 9 | Jacksonville, Ala.

2023 Record: 9-4, 6-2 CUSA

Series Record: NM State leads 1-0

Last Meeting: NM State won 20-17 on Nov. 25, 2023



Like Sam Houston, 2023 marks the second year in CUSA and first year at the FBS level for Jax State. Last year, Rich Rodriguez led the Gamecocks to nine wins for the third time in the last four seasons while earning a bid to the New Orleans Bowl where they defeated Louisiana 34-31.



LA Tech | Tuesday, Oct. 15 | Las Cruces, N.M.

2023 Record: 3-9, 2-6 CUSA

Series Record: LA Tech leads 8-5

Last Meeting: NM State won 27-24 on Oct. 24, 2023



The Bulldogs are coming off their third straight three-win season and will meet up with the Aggies on a Tuesday for the second consecutive year. Last year, a team-high 88 rushing yards from Louisiana product Star Thomas allowed the Aggies to earn a three-point road win over LA Tech. – lifting the Aggies to their first four-game win streak in 20 years.



FIU | Tuesday, Oct. 29 | Miami, Fla.

2023 Record: 4-8, 1-7 CUSA

Series Record: NM State lead 2-1

Last Meeting: NM State won 34-17 on Oct. 4, 2023



Despite 2024 marking just the second season as conference foes, this will be the third year in a row that the Aggies and Panthers will meet on the gridiron. Last year, FIU managed its second straight four-win season to equal their highest win total since 2019.

Western Kentucky | Saturday, Nov. 9 | Las Cruces, N.M.

2023 Record: 8-5, 5-3 CUSA

Series Record: NM State leads 1-0

Last Meeting: NM State won 38-29 on Nov. 11, 2023

The Hilltoppers closed out 2023 with a win over Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl to mark their fourth season with eight or more wins under Tyson Helton. During their most recent run, the Aggies handed WKU one of only two home losses it had last season as Trent Hudson and Eli Stowers both caught touchdown passes to help the Aggies secure a spot in the CUSA title game with a win over the Hilltoppers.

Texas A&M | Saturday, Nov. 16 | College Station, Texas

2023 Record: 7-6, 4-4 SEC

Series Record: Texas A&M leads 1-0

Last Meeting: No. 9 Texas A&M won 52-10 on Oct 29, 2016

One season after picking up its first ever win over an SEC opponent, NM State gets another chance to conquer a power program amid one of college football's best environments. The last time the two Aggies collided, Texas A&M was in its fifth year under Kevin Sumlin and future NFL stars Christian Kirk and Josh Reynolds combined for four touchdowns against NM State.

Middle Tennessee | Saturday, Nov. 23 | Murfreesboro, Tenn.

2023 Record: 4-8, 3-5 CUSA

Series Record: NM State leads 3-2

Last Meeting: NM State won 13-7 on Nov. 4, 2023

After hosting the Blue Raiders for Homecoming last season, the Aggies will make the trip to Murfreesboro for the first time since 2003 when the two sides met during their shared stint as members of the Sun Belt Conference. This time around, MTSU will be led by Derek Mason who served as the Aggie wide receiver coach in 2004 well ahead of a stint as the head coach at Vanderbilt.



UTEP | Saturday, Nov. 30 | Las Cruces, N.M.

2023 Record: 3-9, 2-6 Big South-OVC

Series Record: UTEP leads 59-39-2

Last Meeting: NM State won 28-7 on Oct. 18, 2023



For the second straight week, NM State will take on a program with a new leader as Scotty Walden leads the Miners into 2024. This will mark the 101st all-time playing of the Battle of I-10 and the Aggies will be looking to maintain their recent dominance – winning four of the last six matchups, including last season when NM State dismantled the Miners inside the Sun Bowl on ESPN2.