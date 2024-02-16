Girls High School Basketball Playoffs: Eastwood wins area title; all other EP schools eliminated

EL PASO, Texas - And then there was one.

Out of all the El Paso schools that advanced to the area round of the girls high school basketball playoffs, only one is moving on to the regional quarterfinals.

In Class 6A, the Eastwood Troopers defeated 25th ranked L.D. Bell, 47-33 to advance to the regional quarterfinals.

The Troopers are the lone El Paso team remaining in the playoffs as all other El Paso schools were eliminated Thursday or Friday.

Scores from the area round are below:

CLASS 6A AREA ROUND

Eastwood 47 L.D. Bell 33

Americas 41 Southlake Carroll 69

CLASS 5A AREA ROUND

Hanks 41 Amarillo Tascosa 86

Burges 46 Lubbock Cooper 57

El Paso 14 Lubbock Monterey 105

Bel Air 38 Amarillo 82

CLASS 4A AREA ROUND

Riverside 42 West Plains 51

Clint 27 Canyon 66

Austin 21 Canyon Randall 70

Mountain View 30 Seminole 81