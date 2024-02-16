Girls High School Basketball Playoffs: Eastwood wins area title; all other EP schools eliminated
EL PASO, Texas - And then there was one.
Out of all the El Paso schools that advanced to the area round of the girls high school basketball playoffs, only one is moving on to the regional quarterfinals.
In Class 6A, the Eastwood Troopers defeated 25th ranked L.D. Bell, 47-33 to advance to the regional quarterfinals.
The Troopers are the lone El Paso team remaining in the playoffs as all other El Paso schools were eliminated Thursday or Friday.
Scores from the area round are below:
CLASS 6A AREA ROUND
Eastwood 47 L.D. Bell 33
Americas 41 Southlake Carroll 69
CLASS 5A AREA ROUND
Hanks 41 Amarillo Tascosa 86
Burges 46 Lubbock Cooper 57
El Paso 14 Lubbock Monterey 105
Bel Air 38 Amarillo 82
CLASS 4A AREA ROUND
Riverside 42 West Plains 51
Clint 27 Canyon 66
Austin 21 Canyon Randall 70
Mountain View 30 Seminole 81