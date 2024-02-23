Boys Basketball High School Playoffs: Andress, Chapin & Anthony punch ticket to regional quarterfinals

EL PASO, Texas - And then there were three.

Three El Paso area teams are moving on to the regional quarterfinals of the boys high school basketball playoffs.

Andress, Chapin and Anthony all brought home area titles Friday.

The scores below are from Friday's games:

CLASS 6A AREA ROUND

Eastwood 30 North Crowley 58

CLASS 5A AREA ROUND

Lubbock Cooper 53 Andress 54

Amarillo Tascosa 55 Chapin 68

Canutillo 36 Amarillo Palo Duro 85

Ysleta 34 Amarillo 75

CLASS 4A AREA ROUND

San Elizario 49 Hereford 58

CLASS 2A AREA ROUND

Forsan 50 Anthony 62