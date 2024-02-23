Boys Basketball High School Playoffs: Andress, Chapin & Anthony punch ticket to regional quarterfinals
EL PASO, Texas - And then there were three.
Three El Paso area teams are moving on to the regional quarterfinals of the boys high school basketball playoffs.
Andress, Chapin and Anthony all brought home area titles Friday.
The scores below are from Friday's games:
CLASS 6A AREA ROUND
Eastwood 30 North Crowley 58
CLASS 5A AREA ROUND
Lubbock Cooper 53 Andress 54
Amarillo Tascosa 55 Chapin 68
Canutillo 36 Amarillo Palo Duro 85
Ysleta 34 Amarillo 75
CLASS 4A AREA ROUND
San Elizario 49 Hereford 58
CLASS 2A AREA ROUND
Forsan 50 Anthony 62