Aggies fall to first-place Bulldogs at home

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sometimes you can give it everything you have and still fall short. The Aggies (11-17, 5-8 CUSA) came back to the Pan American Center for the second time in a three-day span where, despite a valiant effort, the Aggies couldn't overcome a physical LA Tech (17-11, 10-3 CUSA) squad, falling 67-58. After a slow start, the Aggies went back-and-forth with the Bulldogs who entered the game as the team atop the CUSA standings. NM State were ultimately led in the scoring column by Christian Cook and Jordan Rawls who each notched 16 points. Meanwhile, Femi Odukale was the only other Aggie to score double figures as he posted 10 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists. As a unit, the Aggies finished the game 19-49 (39%) from the field and were outscored 30-14 in the paint. However, the Aggie bench did provide a spark – posting 21 points while the Bulldog bench managed only six points. FIRST HALF

