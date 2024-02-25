The NM State Aggies lose by two in game three

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana -- The NM State Aggies lost game three, 8-11, in their first road series of the season. With a late push to take the lead in the eighth the Aggies were unable to hold the Cowboys at bay in Lake Charles, La.



The McNeese Cowboys jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the second, scoring four. The Cowboys runs came from two home runs, the first was a solo shot and the second scored three.



In the top of the fourth Preston Godfrey led off the inning with a solo home run to earn the Aggies their first run of the game. This homer to leftfield was his second home run of the series.



The Cowboys managed to extend their lead back to four runs after the home run from Godfrey in the bottom of the fourth off an RBI double.



In the bottom of the fifth Connor Wylde came into the game in relief for starting pitcher Hayden Walker . Wylde struck out two in the inning to leave two Cowboys stranded.



Wylde continued to deal on the mound as he would get out of a jam in the bottom of the sixth. The Cowboys managed to get two runners in scoring position with one out. Wylde would then strike out two batters to end the inning and hold the Cowboys to five runs.



In the top of the eighth, the Aggies were able to take the lead. The scoring started all thanks to a bases clearing triple hit by Keith Jones II , his second triple of the year. In that triple Jones scored Romeo Ballesteros , Logan Gallina and Mitch Namie .



The scoring wasn't done in the eighth as Titus Dumitru hit an RBI single to score Jones. Nick. Gore would then hit a three-run home run to score Dumitru and Steve Solorzano who reached on-base via a hit-by-pitch.



In the bottom of the eighth, the Cowboys regained the lead, scoring six runs to go up by two. With three outs remaining for the Aggies to take the lead, the Aggies were unable to score anymore runs.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

Both Nick Gore and Keith Jones II had three RBIs in today's matchup.

and had three RBIs in today's matchup. Three Aggies were hit by a pitch.

Jones had two extra base hits, one double and one triple.

The Aggies tossed 12 strikeouts.

Connor Wylde caught three batters looking in his three innings of work.

