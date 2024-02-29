NMSU loses 6th straight with 83-58 loss at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Virginia - The New Mexico State Aggies were unable to keep pace with the Liberty Flames as the Aggies lost their 6th game in a row, 83-58.

Despite NMSU being down just 6 points at the half (38-32), the Flames would outscore the Aggies 45-26 in the second half.

NMSU's Christian Cook led the way in scoring for the Aggies with 15 points.

The Aggies split the regular season series with the Flames after winning in Las Cruces earlier this month.

Liberty improved its overall record to 17-11, and snapped a two-game losing skid in the process.

The Flames improved their conference record to 6-7.

NMSU falls to 11-18 overall and 5-9 in conference play.

The Aggies have lost six straight overall, and have yet to win a game on the road this season, 0-13.

They'll get one last chance to win a road game this season when the Aggies travel to Jacksonville State Saturday.



