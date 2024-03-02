Red Raiders, Bobcats defeat Aggies in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KVIA) -- The Aggies returned to Rocky Johnson Field for the second day of the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic where they met up with Texas State and host Texas Tech on the second day of action.



Today wasn't the Aggies' day as they first fell 9-1 in six innings to the Bobcats before dropping the second game 10-0 in five innings to the Red Raiders. Across the two games, the Aggies mustered just six hits and left seven runners on base.



GAME ONE | Aggies 1, Bobcats 9 (6 Inn.)

Facing off against the same team that defeated them less than 24 hours prior, the Aggies got into a shallow hole early as two-time All-Sun Belt honoree Sara Vanderford hit a solo shot to left field to move the Bobcats in front in the top of the first.



Following a scoreless second, the Aggies were able to pull even thanks to clever base running from Jayleen Burton and Jessica Carreon . With two outs away, Carreon shot home from third as the Bobcat catcher attempted to throw out a stealing Burton who also reached safely.



Unfortunately for the Aggies, the Carreon run would be the lone time the Aggies would come around to score. Meanwhile, Texas State got its offense going in the back half of the game – posting crooked numbers in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to secure its second run-rule victory over the Aggies of the weekend.



GAME TWO | Aggies 0, Red Raiders 10 (5 inn.)

After a short break, the Aggies took the field for the final game of the day at Rocky Johnson Field – squaring off with the host Red Raiders. Following a scoreless first, Texas Tech found their way onto the scoreboard first as they hit a solo home run before a double to left center brought in a runner from third to put the Aggies behind two runs with six outs away.



The Red Raiders added to their total in the ensuing inning – doing so in a similar way to the second inning as a double and a home run produced three runs to create a five-run advantage. In the Aggies next at-bat, Jessica Carreon tried to single-handedly get the Aggies on the board as she found her way at second following an error from the third baseman. She then took third on a wild pitch before sprinting home on a ball put in play by Dezianna Patmon . While Aggie fans in attendance did not see eye to eye with the home plate umpire, Carreon was ultimately called out on a close play at home.



With the Aggies still in search of a score, Texas Tech added to their total in the bottom of the fourth as a pair of back-to-back home runs pushed the home side ahead by eight runs. Later in the inning, a third home run increased the Red Raiders' lead to 10 runs. This is where it would stay as they Aggies were unable to manage a run in the top of the fifth – leading to a run-rule loss in five innings.



UP NEXT

NM State will look to bounce back on Sunday as they are scheduled for a second game against Texas Tech at 11:30 a.m. MT. Sunday's game will be the first game of the weekend that will be available via broadcast as the game will be streamed live on ESPN+ at this link.



