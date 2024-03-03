NM State falls to Texas Tech in Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic Finale

LUBBOCK, Texas (KVIA) -- Time to turn the page. NM State concluded its stay in Lubbock as it took on Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic host Texas Tech on Sunday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field. In the finale, the Aggies (10-9, 0-0 CUSA) fell 9-1 in five innings to Texas Tech (17-4, 0-0 Big 12). The five-inning loss results in the Aggies fifth-straight game of fewer than seven innings - marking its longest such streak since 2016.



On the day, the Aggies registered just two hits as Kayla Lunar and Dezianna Patmon each tallied base knocks in the early goings of the Aggies' fifth game in three days. Patmon's hit also produced the Aggies' lone run of the day.



Despite the rough day, the Aggies did light up the scoreboard first. Following a pair of scoreless innings, the speedy Jessica Carreon reached on a walk then proceeded to steal her first bag of the season to move over into scoring position. With Carreon at second, Dezianna Patmon delivered an RBI single down the left field line to bring home Carreon – putting the Aggies up 1-0.



The Aggie lead was short-lived as the Red Raiders quickly loaded the bases before a walk brought in a run to even the score. With the bases remaining loaded, Texas Tech took full advantage as they ultimately posted four runs in the bottom of the.



In the fourth, the Aggies were unable score – leaving the door open for another four-run inning from the home side. In the fourth, Texas Tech saw four three hits, including a home run, and two Aggie errors extend the lead to seven innings. The Red Raiders then ended the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth as the Aggies were retired in order in the top half of the inning.



UP NEXT

NM State will now return home where it will play host to its first-ever conference series as member of Conference USA when they welcome Western Kentucky for a three-game series beginning on Friday evening. The Aggies and Hilltoppers are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday before finishing the weekend with a 1 p.m. game on Sunday.



For complete coverage of NM State Softball during the 2024 season, visit NMStateSports.com – the official home of the Aggies – and follow the Aggies on Facebook (NM State Softball), Twitter (@NMStateSoftball) and Instagram (@NMStateSoftball).

