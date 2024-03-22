Community Champions: Eastwood student athletes sign letters of intent
EL PASO, Texas - Eight student athletes at Eastwood High School put pen to paper Wednesday as they signed their letters of intent.
One of them was Eastwood quarterback Evan Minjarez who signed to play football at Army.
The other athletes who signed their letter of intent are as follows:
Darian Diaz - Crown College, football
Mia Coca - University of St. Thomas, soccer
Natalie Luevano - West Texas A&M University, soccer
Amanda Imai - Otero Community College, golf
Adaline Ochoa - Adelphi University, golf
Kelly Peden - Western New Mexico University, golf
Sophie Vidal - University of the Southwest, golf
For all their accomplishments these 8 student athletes are this week's Community Champions.
