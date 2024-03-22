Community Champions: Eastwood student athletes sign letters of intent

EL PASO, Texas - Eight student athletes at Eastwood High School put pen to paper Wednesday as they signed their letters of intent.

One of them was Eastwood quarterback Evan Minjarez who signed to play football at Army.

The other athletes who signed their letter of intent are as follows:

Darian Diaz - Crown College, football

Mia Coca - University of St. Thomas, soccer

Natalie Luevano - West Texas A&M University, soccer

Amanda Imai - Otero Community College, golf

Adaline Ochoa - Adelphi University, golf

Kelly Peden - Western New Mexico University, golf

Sophie Vidal - University of the Southwest, golf

For all their accomplishments these 8 student athletes are this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.