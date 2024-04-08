UConn wins 2nd straight NCAA title; El Paso’s Tristen Newton named Final Four Most Outstanding Player

GLENDALE, Arizona - The UCONN Huskies are once again at the top of the mountain.

Monday, the Huskies won their second straight NCAA Championship after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers, 75-60.

It was UCONN's 6th national title in program history.

It was also the second straight national title victory for El Pasoan, and UCONN guard Tristen Newton.

The Burges grad capped off an illustrious college career as he remained undefeated in the NCAA Tournament, a perfect 12-0 all with the Huskies.

As a graduate student, Monday's championship game was Newton's last game of his college career, and he had another stellar performance.

Newton would lead the way in scoring for UCONN putting up 20 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

The accolades for Newton would continue following the final whistle of the game.

Newton was named the 2024 Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

It was the second straight year Newton would receive the honor after he and the Huskies defeated San Diego State in the NCAA championship game in 2023.

Newton put up 19 points in that contest.

Newton was one of UCONN's leading offensive threats this season, averaging 14.9 points and 6.2 assists per game.

He was named a first-team All-American and won the Bob Cousy Award, an award given to the nation's best point guard.

Newton will now turn his focus to this year's NBA Draft.

Some projections have the El Pasoan being a second round draft pick.