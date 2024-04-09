Aggies dismantle Lobos in midweek matchup,10-2  

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Aggies defeat in-state rival New Mexico 10-2 in midweek matchup on April 9 at Presley Askew Field.

Powered by Sheehan O’Connor who went three-for-three with two RBIs, the Aggies notched nine hits with seven of the nine starters recording a hit in the ballgame.

Scoreless through the first inning, the Aggie bats came alive in the second, scoring five runs on four hits.

Back-to-back free bases for Mitch Namie and Nick Gore set up Sheehan O’Connor for an RBI single to the right side.

Romeo Ballesteros was the next Aggie up at the plate with runners on first and third, Ballesteros knocked an RBI single to give the Aggies two runs.

Keith Jones II was the next man up as he collected his team-leading eighth home run of the season to make it a 5-0 ballgame.

The Lobos would score their first run of the contest in the top of the third off an RBI double, making it 5-1 in favor of NM State.

Collecting the start on Tuesday, Cade Swenson’s night ended after four innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run while adding a pair of strikeouts.

Matt Romero entered the game in relief, throwing a shutout in the fifth inning.

The fifth inning would provide a second scoring burst for the Crimson & White, collecting three runs on a pair of hits and New Mexico error.

Damone Hale drew a walk to get on first, followed by a Namie single then a walk by Gore to load the bases for the Aggies.

Logan Gallina would then hit a bases clearing double with an error to put him on third.

Ty Acton would reach on a fielder's choice and advance to second as the Lobos managed to get out Gallina in a pickle in-between home and third.

With Acton on second, O’Conner hit a single through the left side to score Acton and give the Aggies their ninth run of the outing.

In the sixth, the Aggies added another run on a fielding error by the Lobos to score Titus Dumitru who reached on a walk. This was the Aggies tenth and final run of the night.

Aaron Treloar entered the game in the eighth inning for Romero on the mound. Romero’s final line was 3.0 innings pitched only allowing one hit and striking out two Lobos. He would also earn his first win of the season.

Treloar closed out the game for the Aggies allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts.

The Lobos scored a run in the ninth, on a single to left field that scored just one Lobo who reached on-base on a walk.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

· Jones launched his eighth home run of the season against the Lobos, giving him the team lead. In 2023, Jones collected nine home runs in 45 games.

· Logan Gallina collected his first double of the season, Gallina now has one triple, one double and two homers on the season.

· Going 3-for-3 on the night, Sheehan O’Connor recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season, and second three-hit game in the 2024 season.

· This is the Aggies’ first win of the season against the Lobos, falling 14-4 on Mar. 19.

· Jones earned his tenth multi-RBI game of the season and third three-RBI game.

· Gallina earned his first three-RBI game of the season and third multi-RBI game.

· Namie extended his on-base streak to 15 games.

· Jones ties his season high five game hitting streak with a home run in the second.

· Romero notched a new game low in hits as he did not allow a single hit.

· Treloar set a new game high in strikeouts with four.

· The Aggies set a season high with five stolen bases in the ball game.

· The Aggies went 5-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

UP NEXT:

The Aggies will head to Murfreesboro, Tenn. to play conference foe Middle Tennessee in a three-game series starting Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14. For complete coverage of NM State Baseball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateBaseball), Instagram (@NMStateBaseball) and like us on Facebook (NMState Baseball)