Nolan Richardson recounts winning national title with Arkansas in 1994

EL PASO, Texas - Tristen Newton made the Sun City proud this week by winning his second straight national title with the UCONN Huskies.

Thirty years ago, another El Pasoan had his own shining moment.

Nolan Richardson won a national title as the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

He was the team's head coach from 1985 to 2002.

It was in 1994 that he and his Razorbacks defeated the Duke Blue Devils in the championship game.

It was Arkansas' first championship in division one men's basketball, and it remains the only national title in men's basketball for the program.

Richardson was born and raised in El Paso.

He played basketball at Bowie High School and then went on to play in college Texas Western, now known as UTEP.

Richardson started his coaching career at his alma mater, Bowie High School.

He's the only basketball coach to win a junior college national title, an NIT championship, and a NCAA championship.

Richardson still lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and he spoke with ABC-7 about his storied career and about that historic season 30 years ago.