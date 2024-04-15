NMSU’s Devin Elam named CUSA Player of the Week

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

DALLAS, Texas - Devin Elam of NM State Softball was named Conference USA’s Player of the Week on Monday after an exceptional five-game outing.

The sophomore started all five games in the outfield, and her heroics at the plate led the charge in a home sweep over FIU.

As a team, NM State went 3-2 on the week, improving to 24-17 overall.

The two losses were to No. 21/25 Arizona, but were followed up with three victories in as many games versus conference foe FIU.

With the wins, the Aggies improved to 10-5 in conference play, drawing even with WKU.

The top two teams will clash this weekend in Lynchburg as the Aggies take on 15-3 Liberty.

After a great series at Jax State a week prior, Elam shone even brighter against FIU.

The sophomore led the Aggies at the plate in a weekend sweep of the Panthers. Elam’s batting average was .611 for the week, boasting an OPS of 1.555.

She added 11 hits, a home run, three doubles and nine RBIs. Her RBI single in the seventh inning on Friday came with two outs to tie the game, before later scoring the game-winning run in walk-off fashion.

Elam is now leading all of CUSA with a batting average of .500 in 14 conference games.

She added a stolen base in her lone attempt, and was perfect in the outfield with a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Elam became the second Aggie to pick up a Player of the Week award from the program’s new conference.

Desirae Spearman holds five CUSA awards, including four Freshman of the Week selections and a Pitcher of the Week honor.

Two weeks ago, Jillian Taylor became the team’s first CUSA Player of the Week selection after stellar outings against New Mexico and San Diego.

Elam will look to continue her hot streak with a Tuesday affair at UNM and three games at Liberty this weekend.

