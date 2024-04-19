Skip to Content
Community Champions: Americas baseball coach Jesse Munoz gets win number 500

EL PASO, Texas - Americas baseball head coach Jesse Munoz reached a major milestone this week.

Tuesday, Munoz won his 500th career game.

The victory came after an 11-2 victory over District 1-6A opponent the Eastwood Troopers.

Munoz has been the head baseball coach at Americas for 18 years.

He's won district titles and has led the Blazers to numerous playoff appearances.

For his accomplishment, Munoz is this week's Community Champion.

