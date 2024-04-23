Skip to Content
KJ Lewis opts to try NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility

kj lewis arizona usw this pic
Photo Courtesy: Arizona Athletics
TUCSON, Arizona - Former Chapin Husky KJ Lewis announced his plan for his basketball future.

The Arizona freshman announced Tuesday via X that he will declare for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Lewis just wrapped up his freshman season at Arizona where he played in 36 games for the Wildcats.

He averaged 6.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game en route to helping the team reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

While Lewis was in El Paso, he played the first three seasons of his high school career at Chapin before he left to Duncanville High School for his senior year.

Lewis helped lead the Huskies to three playoff appearances including two appearances in the Class 5A Sweet 16.

