NMSU upgrades backcourt by landing top-notch scorer Dionte Bostick   

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - On Tuesday evening, NMSU head coach Jason Hooten announced the addition of guard Dionte Bostick.

Bostick spent two seasons at Murray State before heading to Cal State Northridge for his sophomore and junior seasons.

Dionte Bostic | Sr. | G | 6-2 | Clearwater, Fla. | Murray State | Cal State Northridge | East Lake HS

The Clearwater native will join the Aggies after starting all 34 games for the Matadors last season while averaging 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Bostick posted his best numbers thus far in numerous categories during the 2023-24 season – He finished with 524 total points while shooting 44% from the field. He also drained 49 three-pointers while shooting 34% from beyond the arc and tallied 135 rebounds, 59 assists and 49 steals.

After posting his best season to date, Bostick also received a Big West conference honorable mention nod.

Bostick’s highest scoring night of his career came against Utah Tech in the 2022-23 season with a 31-point performance.

Bostick spent two seasons with Murray State (2020-22). In his time there, he appeared in 35 games and made 16 starts in his two seasons. He started the final 16 games of his freshman year and played in 16 games in his second season with the team in 2021-22 while helping the Racers win the Ohio Valley Conference and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2021-22.

At East Lake High School in Clearwater, Fla., Bostick led ELHS to the Florida State Tournament semifinals for the first time in school history. He scored 724 points and recorded 138 assists as a senior and averaged 24.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.6 steals. This led to him being named the Florida Farmers Class 6A Player of the Year and All-State for a second time by the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches. He also earned Tampa Bay Times Player of the Year honors in 2018-19.

QUOTEABLE | Head Coach Jason Hooten

“We are so pleased to have Dionte join Aggie Nation! Dionte brings a plethora of experience to our program and is a proven scorer, which is one of the biggest things we lacked this past season. I’m so excited about his toughness and ability to defend, which is another reason why Dionte is a WINNER! Dionte will add so much to our CULTURE because of his hard work and competitive attitude.”