NMSU wins postseason opener behind three late solo home runs

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Playing host to a conference tournament for the first time since 2018, the Aggies opened the 2024 CUSA Softball Tournament on Wednesday afternoon in a matchup with fifth-seeded Jacksonville State.

After a slow start to the afternoon, both offenses came alive in the back half of the game, culminating in a walk-off home run by Jillian Taylor.

The win marked the Aggies’ first CUSA tournament victory, and first postseason victory since defeating fifth-seeded Utah Valley in the 2022 WAC Tournament.

Desirae Spearman dazzled at the plate while also earning the starting nod in the circle, striking out seven Jax State batters while going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and a pair of RBIs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Both sides came into the contest slowly as the tournament opener saw zero runs come across through the first two and a half innings. In the first three frames, CUSA Player and Freshman of the Year Desirae Spearman tallied four strikeouts while her single in the first inning was the lone base knock of the opening two innings.

The Aggies eventually opened up the scoring in the bottom of the third. Kayla Lunar led off the inning with a walk before a bunt single from Jessica Carreon advanced Lunar to second.

Jillian Taylor then singled to center field to load the bases for the home side.

With three Aggies on the diamond, Spearman knocked a sacrifice fly to right field to score Lunar and give the Aggies the lead.

NM State later tacked on another run as Jayleen Burton sprinted home on a ball put in play by Jessica Carreon during the fourth inning.

Meanwhile, Spearman continued to handle business in the circle amid the low-scoring affair.

Through the first five innings of work, Spearman tallied six strikeouts while allowing no runs and just one hit.

Jacksonville State recorded their first hit of the contest in the fifth inning, though the freshman phenom was able to escape a bases-loaded jam to end the frame with a 2-0 Aggie edge.

As Spearman’s done all season, the CUSA Player of the Year provided a spark for the NM State offense in the bottom of the fifth, powering her fifth double of the season.

Following a Dezianna Patmon single advancing her to third, the El Paso native beat a throw home to put the Aggies up 3-0.

For the second straight inning, Spearman faced a bases loaded situation with just one out in the top of the sixth, though she was unable to replicate the success from her previous situation, walking home the Gamecocks' Ella Pate to put them on the board for the first time in the afternoon.

The next batter followed with a single into a shallow section of center field, scoring another run and chasing Spearman from the game with a 3-2 Crimson & White lead.

Spearman ended her first postseason appearance in the circle pitching 5.1 innings, recording seven strikeouts and six walks while allowing four earned runs on three hits.

Las Cruces product Jaileen Mancha stepped into the circle in relief of Spearman with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the sixth inning.

The usually steady Mancha faced command issues in her first CUSA postseason appearance, allowing a trio of runs through her first three batters faced to give the Gamecocks their first lead of the afternoon (5-3).

The visiting teams’ scoring surge was staunched with an inning ending double-play.

With the Aggies falling behind 5-3, senior Savannah Bejarano recorded her 27th at-bat of the season, collecting an infield single and quickly advancing to third with just one out.

However, Bejarano’s would be the lone hit of the inning for the Aggies to send the home side into the seventh inning trailing by two runs.

In opposition to her first inning in the circle, Jaileen Mancha returned for the seventh and made quick work of the Gamecocks lineup, setting up the heart of the NM State lineup for the top of the seventh.

Fittingly, it was a pair of First Team All-CUSA selections that propelled the Aggies in the bottom of the seventh, as Desirae Spearman and Dezianna Patmon went back-to-back with first pitch home runs, knotting the game with a score of 5-5.

The home runs were separated by just 90 seconds, coming on consecutive pitches. Riley Carley poked a single through the right side, but the inning would end in a 5-5 tie, sending the game to extra innings.

Mancha once again made quick work of Jacksonville State in the eighth, notching her first strikeout after a ten-pitch battle with the Gamecocks’ Emma Jones.

Picking up the win, the junior pitcher finished the day with a statline of 2.2 innings pitched, allowing zero runs and just one hit while adding a strikeout.

Jillian Taylor, another selection to the All-CUSA Teams, proved herself once again as one of NM State’s most respected and consistent batters.

Down to her last strike with two outs, Taylor blasted a solo shot to left field, sending the Aggies on to a matchup with top-seeded Liberty on Thursday.

This became Jillian’s ninth home run of the season, and first since a 6-0 Senior Day victory over Louisiana Tech on Apr. 28.

Senior center fielder Jillian Taylor, on the walk-off home run: “I just tried to stay calm. I didn’t want to do too much. I was thinking a hard line drive or any hit would give Desirae [Spearman] a runner. It just ended up going out and it was an amazing feeling.

Senior center fielder Jillian Taylor, on the walk-off home run: “Home field advantage feels awesome. We get to sleep in our beds and do all our normal gameday traditions, so I think that adds to the atmosphere here.”

Head Coach Kathy Rodolph, on the importance of the tournament and her 800th career win: “This year has been full of challenges and very close games. Sometimes we won and sometimes we lost, but I think this season taught us to fight. The conference tournament is a whole new ball game. It’s no longer the season, it’s the postseason, so it’s win-or-go-home.”

Junior designated player Dezianna Patmon, on her game-tying home run: “I thought I was going to get walked. It worked out because I was actually more on time. I play this game for the girls. It’s great to see how hyped up they get and the emotions we had for each other. The vibes were great today, so as long as we keep that up we got it.”

Freshman pitcher/outfielder Desirae Spearman, on her seventh-inning home run: “Kayla [Bowen] told me to just drive it, so I went up there with the mindset that I was going to hit the heck out of the ball, and I’m glad I did. Especially now that we’re in the tournament, I’m playing more for our eight seniors. I’m trying not to focus on myself and my outcomes and just do it for them. I think as long as we play for each other and stay together that we’ll be good.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to action at the NM State Softball Complex on Thursday, May 9 at Noon MT for a meeting with top-seeded Liberty. The Lady Flames won the CUSA regular-season championship after going 19-5 in league play. In April, Liberty took two of three games at home from the Aggies in the first-ever matchup between the two sides.Liberty’s first trip to Las Cruces in program history will be streamed live on ESPN+, and live statistics will also be available at nmstatestats.com.

For complete coverage of NM State Softball during the 2024 season, visit NMStateSports.com – the official home of the Aggies – and follow the Aggies on Facebook (NM State Softball), Twitter (@NMStateSoftball) and Instagram (@NMStateSoftball).