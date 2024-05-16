NMSU football: Aggies announce future meetings with Tulsa Golden Hurricane

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Thursday, NM State football announced two future scheduled games with the University of Tulsa with the two programs taking part in a home-and-home series scheduled for 2025 and 2034.

NM State will first welcome the Golden Hurricane on Sept. 6, 2025, at Aggie Memorial Stadium before traveling to Tulsa, Okla., on Sept. 9, 2034, to meet on Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

The two institutions first met in 1946 and battled three times prior to the two becoming conference foes residing in the Missouri Valley Conference from 1971-82.

As a member of the MVC, NM State collided with Tulsa 10 times – defeating the Golden Hurricane only in 1978.

In total, Tulsa leads the overall series 15-4, however, the Aggies do hold the most recent victory as they defeated Tulsa 24-7 in 2001 under the leadership of Tony Samuel.

