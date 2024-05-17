NMSU’s Keith Jones II named Dick Howser trophy semifinalist

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Keith Jones II was named one of 68 collegiate baseball players on the Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist by the NCBWA.

The Dick Howser Trophy is awarded to the nation’s top player of the year.

Jones is the fifth Aggie to be named a Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist, following the likes of Joey Ortiz, Nick Gonzales, Ryan Kenning and Billy Becher.

Jones is one of the 13 outfielders listed on the list.

He is also one of five players from the Conference USA to be listed as a semifinalist.

Jones is currently leading the conference in home runs, on-base percentage, runs, RBIs and slugging percentage.

The Aggies will play Western Kentucky today, May 16, at 2 p.m. MT in a double header with the series finale being played on May 18, at noon MT. to close out regular season play.

The Dick Howser Trophy is given in memory of the former Florida State University All-America shortstop and major league player and manager who died of brain cancer in 1987.

The trophy is regarded as baseball's most prestigious award.

Criteria for consideration of the trophy include performance on the field, leadership, moral character and courage – all qualities that were exemplified by Dick Howser's life.

For complete coverage of NM State Baseball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics