El Paso charter school wins baseball state title

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso charter school won a baseball state championship over the weekend.

ABC-7 would like to extend a congratulations to the El Paso Leadership Academy, and the team's head coach Angel Torres.

Saturday, the team won a state title at the Texas Charter School Academic and Athletic League playoffs.

The tournament was held at Texas State University in San Marcos, TX.

Friday, the team would defeat a charter school from the Dallas area, UME, 2-0 to punch their ticket to the championship game.

On Saturday, the El Paso Leadership Academy would win the title after winning their game against Legacy School of Sports Sciences, 14-2.