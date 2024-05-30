Skip to Content
Nevaeh Never Gives Up: A story of resilience

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nevaeh Rodriguez is gearing up for her upcoming graduation in June.

The Del Valle High School softball player had a phenomenal senior year.

She helped lead her team to a bi-district championship, and she recently signed to continue playing softball at Frank Phillips College. 

Rodriguez has had to overcome a lot both on and off the field.

Through it all she never gave up, and continued to persevere in the face of adversity. 

Tonight on ABC-7 at 10, sports director Adrian Ochoa shares Rodriguez's story.

It's a story you'll see only on ABC-7.  

