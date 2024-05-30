NMSU football: CUSA releases kickoff times & television schedule for upcoming season

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Wednesday the league office announced start times and the television schedule for the 2024 campaign.

This season, the Aggies’ home schedule will feature six home games, including two on national television.

Additionally, NM State Athletics announced that the Nov. 9 matchup versus Western Kentucky will serve as the annual Homecoming Game.

In their first year under the leadership of Head Coach Tony Sanchez, the Aggies will begin the season at home against Southeast Missouri State with kickoff set for 7 p.m. MT with the broadcast available on ESPN+.

NM State will then kickoff the second week at 8:15 p.m. MT when it will host Liberty in a premier matchup to be aired on ESPN2.

The Aggies will also be in front of a national audience on Wednesday, October 9, when they travel to Jacksonville, Ala., to take on Jax State on ESPN2. Kickoff versus the Gamecocks is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT.

The following week, the Crimson and White will return home for a nationally televised mid-week matchup.

On Tuesday, October 15, the Aggies will host LA Tech in a game that will be aired on ESPNU and will begin at 7 p.m. MT.

NM State will then wrap up its stretch of three consecutive nationally televised games when they visit FIU for a game on Tuesday, October 29, that will be shown on CBS Sports Network with kickoff set for 5 p.m. MT.

With the announcement, only the Aggies’ non-conference matchups against Fresno State and Texas A&M are still awaiting kickoff times and broadcast information.

The complete television schedule and game times for the Aggies’ 2024 season can be found below.

Date Opponent Location Time (MT) Network Saturday, Aug. 31 SEMO Las Cruces, N.M. 7 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday, Sept. 7 Liberty* Las Cruces, N.M. 8:15 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday, Sept. 14 Fresno State* Fresno, Calif. TBA TBA Saturday, Sept. 21 Sam Houston* Huntsville, Texas 5 p.m. ESPN Platforms Saturday, Sept. 28 New Mexico Las Cruces, N.M. 6 p.m. ESPN Platforms Wednesday, Oct. 9 Jax State* Jacksonville, Ala. 5:30 p.m. ESPN2 Tuesday, Oct. 15 LA Tech* Las Cruces, N.M. 7 p.m. ESPNU Tuesday, Oct. 29 FIU* Miami, Fla. 5 p.m. CBS Sports Network Saturday, Nov. 9 Western Kentucky* (HC) Las Cruces, N.M. 4 p.m. ESPN Platforms Saturday, Nov. 16 Texas A&M College Station, Texas TBA TBA Saturday, Nov. 23 Middle Tennessee* Murfreesboro, Tenn. 12:30 p.m. ESPN Platforms Saturday, Nov. 30 UTEP* Las Cruces, N.M. 2 p.m. ESPN Platforms

BOLD indicates home game

* indicates Conference USA opponent

(HC) indicates Homecoming Game

