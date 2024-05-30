Skip to Content
NMSU football: CUSA releases kickoff times & television schedule for upcoming season

nmsu football schedule pic 1
Photo Courtesy: NMSU Athletics
By
Published 6:35 PM

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Wednesday the league office announced start times and the television schedule for the 2024 campaign.

This season, the Aggies’ home schedule will feature six home games, including two on national television.

Additionally, NM State Athletics announced that the Nov. 9 matchup versus Western Kentucky will serve as the annual Homecoming Game.

In their first year under the leadership of Head Coach Tony Sanchez, the Aggies will begin the season at home against Southeast Missouri State with kickoff set for 7 p.m. MT with the broadcast available on ESPN+.

NM State will then kickoff the second week at 8:15 p.m. MT when it will host Liberty in a premier matchup to be aired on ESPN2.

The Aggies will also be in front of a national audience on Wednesday, October 9, when they travel to Jacksonville, Ala., to take on Jax State on ESPN2. Kickoff versus the Gamecocks is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT.

The following week, the Crimson and White will return home for a nationally televised mid-week matchup.

On Tuesday, October 15, the Aggies will host LA Tech in a game that will be aired on ESPNU and will begin at 7 p.m. MT.

NM State will then wrap up its stretch of three consecutive nationally televised games when they visit FIU for a game on Tuesday, October 29, that will be shown on CBS Sports Network with kickoff set for 5 p.m. MT.

With the announcement, only the Aggies’ non-conference matchups against Fresno State and Texas A&M are still awaiting kickoff times and broadcast information.

The complete television schedule and game times for the Aggies’ 2024 season can be found below.

DateOpponentLocationTime (MT)Network
Saturday, Aug. 31SEMOLas Cruces, N.M.7 p.m.ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 7Liberty*Las Cruces, N.M.8:15 p.m.ESPN2
Saturday, Sept. 14Fresno State*Fresno, Calif.TBATBA
Saturday, Sept. 21Sam Houston*Huntsville, Texas5 p.m.ESPN Platforms
Saturday, Sept. 28New MexicoLas Cruces, N.M.6 p.m.ESPN Platforms
Wednesday, Oct. 9Jax State*Jacksonville, Ala.5:30 p.m.ESPN2
Tuesday, Oct. 15LA Tech*Las Cruces, N.M.7 p.m.ESPNU
Tuesday, Oct. 29FIU*Miami, Fla.5 p.m.CBS Sports Network
Saturday, Nov. 9Western Kentucky* (HC)Las Cruces, N.M.4 p.m.ESPN Platforms
Saturday, Nov. 16Texas A&MCollege Station, TexasTBATBA
Saturday, Nov. 23Middle Tennessee*Murfreesboro, Tenn.12:30 p.m.ESPN Platforms
Saturday, Nov. 30UTEP*Las Cruces, N.M.2 p.m.ESPN Platforms

BOLD indicates home game

* indicates Conference USA opponent

(HC) indicates Homecoming Game

For complete coverage of the NM State football program, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics - and follow the Aggies on Facebook (NM State Football), Twitter (@NMStateFootball) and Instagram (@NMStateFB).

