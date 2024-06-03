Cowboys Hall of Famer Larry Allen dies suddenly at age 52

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame offensive lineman Larry Allen died suddenly Sunday while on vacation with his family in Mexico, the team announced Monday.

He was 52.

"Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL. His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner," the team said in a statement.

"He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle -- whom he referred to as his heart and soul -- his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III. The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry."

The Cowboys said memorial service arrangements will be announced in the near future.

Allen was a second-round pick out of Sonoma State in 1994 and quickly became one of the most dominant offensive linemen in the NFL.

He was named to the Pro Bowl 11 times and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. He played for the Cowboys from 1994-2005, winning a Super Bowl in 1995. He spent his final two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Allen overcame a challenging upbringing in Compton, California. He was once stabbed 12 times while protecting one of his brothers. He attended four different high schools before attending Butte College. He later starred at Sonoma State where the Cowboys found the raw but talented Allen and took him with the 46th pick.

He protected Cowboys quarterbacks from Troy Aikman to Tony Romo and once shifted from guard to tackle in games. He played right tackle, right guard and left tackle but mostly starred at left guard and was a first-team All-Pro six times. He was named to the All-Decade team for the 2000s.

His feats of strength in the Cowboys weight room were legendary, once bench-pressing 700 pounds. His speed for his frame astounded many, including chasing down New Orleans Saints linebacker Darion Conner on an interception return in 1994.