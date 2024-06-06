91st Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl set for noon kickoff on New Year’s Eve

(Courtesy: Sun Bowl Association)

EL PASO, Texas - The Sun Bowl Association, Kellogg’s and CBS announced on Thursday, June 6, 2024 that the 91st Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.

The game will kick-off at Noon (MT) and be televised on CBS for the 56th consecutive year, which is the longest running partnership between one bowl game on one network.

“We are all very excited to have the game on our traditional date of New Year’s Eve and expect another great matchup between the ACC and Pac-12 and its legacy schools,” said Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas. “As in the past, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and the events surrounding the game brings in the potential for great economic impact and excitement to our city and everyone in the Borderland.”

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, the second oldest bowl game in the nation, is the second of five bowl games being played on Dec. 31, 2024 and the only bowl game to be televised on CBS.

Tickets to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl go on sale Sept. 1, 2024 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster or by calling 915-533-4416.

Fans can also purchase tickets in the Sun Bowl Association office at 4150 Pinnacle Street, suite 100 in El Paso, Texas.

For complete information on the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl go to www.sunbowl.org.