The El Paso Chihuahuas unveil new 4th of July jerseys, merchandise

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just in time for the 4th of July, the El Paso Chihuahuas unveiled their Stars and Stripes jersey.

The jersey features patriotic red, white, and blue. The Chihuahua Howling Dog logo dons the left chest area of the jersey. On the sleeves, blue stars and red and white stripes adorn the fabric. Jerseys will not be sold and are exclusively worn during the 4th of July.

Fans can also sport the Chihuahuas 4th of July baseball cap, t-shirts, and a special jersey. You can get your gear at the Chihuahuas Team Shop starting on July 4th at 5:30 p.m. Season Seat Members get exclusive access to the 4th of July merchandise starting at 5:15 p.m.

The El Paso Chihuahuas will auction the game-worn Stars & Stripes jerseys starting at 12 p.m. on July 2nd. The auction ends on Saturday, July 6th. Proceeds will go to El Paso area non-profit organizations.

Don't forget the fireworks celebration! There will be fireworks on July 3rd and July 4th after the game.