WarriorsEdge Boxing to host Amateur boxing event at Ascarate Park

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)— Boxing at the Lake is a first for El Paso because there has never been boxing at the Lake. Twenty-five amateur fights sanctioned by USA Boxing. Local and regional fighters compete. There will also be an El Paso Police display, a recruiting booth, and food trucks. Also, the fights will be under the Pro lights. It's a pro-style boxing event - Boxing After Dark. The event is scheduled for Saturday July 20th, 2024. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, relax on the grass, and enjoy music, food, and boxing.

Not only will the Ring Wars fighters be at the event, promoting their fight on July 27th, but this event will also serve as the thrilling kickoff of Fight Week. The highlight of the evening will be Stephanie Han's fight for the WBA Intercontinental championship. Stephanie Han, Ranked # 2 in the world, promises to deliver an electrifying performance that you won't want to miss.

Getting your tickets for this event is easy and convenient. Priced at just $20, tickets are available online through Ticketmaster or in person at the El Paso County Coliseum box office, the WarriorsEdge Boxing Gym located at 3465 Lee Boulevard #233. You can also purchase tickets on the night of the fight at Ascarate Park.