Locomotive players to miss Phoenix match due to contracting COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Locomotive FC will be without a few of their key players after they contracted COVID-19.

This is according to sources who confirmed the information to ABC-7.

The club is scheduled to take the pitch Friday night on the road against Phoenix Rising FC.

News of the team's predicament could explain why three new members were added to the squad this week.

Thursday, the Locomotive FC announced the signing of defender Robert Coronado.

Coronado started all 11 of his matches this season for Central Valley Fuego FC, a club that competes in USL League One.

Wednesday, the Locos signed two midfielders Stiven Rivas and Ricky Ruiz.

Rivas is a Colombian native who spent the last two seasons playing for a club in Colombia's second division.

Ruiz comes to the locos from the USL League One where he played for the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Ruiz and Coronado are familiar with Locomotive head coach Wilmer Cabrera as they both played for him when Cabrera was the head coach at Rio Grande Valley FC.

Friday's match against Phoenix Rising FC kicks-off at 9 p.m. Mountain Time.