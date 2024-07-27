El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 2-1 to New Mexico United

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC fell 2-1 at Southwest University Park to rivals New Mexico United on Saturday night.

Locomotive goalkeeper Jahmali Waite would concede a penalty to give the visitors a penalty kick, slotted in by Greg Hurst to give New Mexico the early lead.

Minutes later, El Paso's Javier Nevarez would play the hero, first intercepting the ball atop the New Mexico box then striking the back-heel pass from Eric Calvillo with precision into the bottom right corner of the net to level the score.

In the 63', the Locos thought they had made a comeback following Joaquin Rivas' tap-in finish off a Nick Hinds cross, only for the goal to be ruled offside. Not too long after, New Mexico veteran Daniel Bruce would slot the eventual game-winner to secure three points for the visitors.

NOTES

Javier Nevarez scored his second goal of the season with his first-half equalizer.

Eric Calvillo registered his first assist of the season with his setup for the Nevarez goal.

New signings Robert Coronado and Ricky Ruiz played their first home match since joining the Locos.

FORECAST: 94ºF, cloudy

ATTENDANCE: 5,577

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – Javier Nevarez (Eric Calvillo) 21'

NM – Greg Hurst (Penalty) 14', Daniel Bruce (Abdi Mohamed) 68'

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-1-4-1) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Noah Dollenmayer, Yuma-C, Lucas Stauffer, Francisco Nevarez, Amando Moreno (Ricardo Zacarias 83'), Tumi Moshobane (Nick Hinds 58'), Robert Coronado (Emiliano Rodriguez 84'), Eric Calvillo, Joaquin Rivas (Bolu Akinyode 78')

Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Brandan Craig, Miles Lyons

NM – (4-2-3-1) Alex Tambakis, Abdi Mohamed, Talen Maples, Kalen Ryden-C, Arturo Astorga, Sergio Rivas, Nanan Houssou, Marco Micaletto (Nicky Hernandez 78'), Mukwelle Akale (Avionne Flanagan 60'), Greg Hurst, Daniel Bruce (Jacobo Reyes 78')

Subs Not Used: Khristopher Shakes, Dayonn Harris, Will Seymore, Jackson Dubois

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Lucas Stauffer (Yellow) 31', Ricky Ruiz (Yellow) 60', Javier Nevarez (Yellow) 66', Javier Nevarez (Red) 78'

NM – Marco Micaletto (Yellow) 23', Sergio Rivas (Yellow) 7'

MATCH STATS: ELP | NM

GOALS: 1|1

ASSISTS: 1|1

POSSESSION: 44|56

SHOTS: 7|16

SHOTS ON GOAL: 1|6

SAVES: 4|0

FOULS: 11|14

OFFSIDES: 4|2

CORNERS: 4|5

UP NEXT: El Paso are on the road to Tennessee, facing off against Memphis 901 FC next Saturday, August 3! Kickoff on ESPN+ is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT.