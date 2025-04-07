NMSU baseball makes Tuesday road visit to #24 Arizona

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - After a weekend series at Sam Houston, the Aggies' stretch of road games continues on Tuesday evening at No. 24 Arizona in what will be the first of two trips to Tucson this season for the Aggies.

The midweek matchup is slated to begin at 7 p.m. MDT and will air live on ESPN+.

Tuesday will mark the 56th all-time meeting between the Aggies and Wildcats.

While the Aggies have only come away with eight wins in the series, NM State did knock off Arizona at Hi Corbett Field just last season when they earned a 12-9 victory in Tucson.

The two sides most recently met on April 24, 2024, in Las Cruces which marked just the second time ever that Arizona made the trip to Presley Askew Field.

This makes Tuesday’s contest the 54th time that the two sides will collide in Tucson.

GAME INFO

NM State (17-15, 5-4 CUSA) at No. 24 Arizona (22-9, 8-4 Big 12)

Hi Corbett Field

Tucson, Ariz.

Tuesday, April 8 – 7 p.m. MDT

Watch: ESPN+

Stats: StatBroadcast

LAST TIME OUT

NM State earned its second CUSA series win of the year as it took two games from Sam Houston in Huntsville, Texas, over the weekend. The Aggies opened the weekend with a 6-2 victory over the Bearkats as starter Jack Turner collected a career high nine strikeouts to lead an Aggie pitching staff that allowed just five hits and tallied 14 total strikeouts.

Following a 9-6 defeat on Saturday, NM State bounced back to beat Sam Houston by an identical 9-6 score as both Mitch Namie and Bryce Campbell contributed three RBIs. Over the weekend, Namie batted .538 and logged seven hits, four RBIs and three doubles to lead the Aggie offense.

With the series win, the Aggies are now 2-0 in road series against CUSA opponents after also defeating Liberty earlier in the season.

ROAD WARRIORS

With a series win on the road at Sam Houston this past weekend, the Aggies are now 6-2 in their last eight road contests after opening the season with a 1-5 record in road games. The Aggies’ recent success on the road has been fueled by powerful offense as four Aggies (Namie, Campbell, Woodcook and Craig) are maintaining averages above .300 during this stretch.

Left fielder Mitch Namie has been the driving force as he is batting .364 with 12 hits and six RBIs. Bryce Campbell has also contributed timely hitting and is batting .324 with 11 hits and 15 RBIs during the Aggies’ last eight road bouts