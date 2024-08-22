Skip to Content
High School Football Preview: Pebble Hills Spartans

Published 10:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The Pebble Hills Spartans are looking forward to another great season.

A team that made the playoffs a season ago does have a lot of new pieces to their squad this year.

One of those pieces is their new head coach Ryan Warner who was previously the head coach at Chapin High School.

The Spartans will also have a new quarterback in Joe Fernandez, a sophomore who takes over for Gael Ochoa who is now playing at UNLV in Las Vegas.

The Spartans open their season on the road against Canutillo August 30.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

