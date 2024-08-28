Skip to Content
Chihuahuas hosting UTEP night on Friday, giving out free shirts to first 1,000 fans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas are hosting a UTEP Night and asking all current and former Miners to turn out and turn the ballpark orange.

The game is happening Friday, August 30, 2024 at 6:35 PM at Southwest University Park in Downtown El Paso. The Chihuahuas will be taking on the Tacoma Rainiers.

The UTEP bands and cheer and dance teams will be in attendance to add some extra Miner spirit. UTEP President Heather Wilson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, game organizers say.

The first 1,000 fans will get an exclusive commemorative t-shirt.

