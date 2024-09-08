Liberty rallies to defeat NMSU, 30-24
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The NM State Aggies (1-1) and (RV/RV) Liberty Flames (2-0) met for a late-night broadcast from inside Aggie Memorial Stadium, with kickoff coming at 8:25 PM MT on ESPN2.
A 21-point fourth quarter by Liberty ultimately gave them the 30-24 victory.
The rematch of the 2023 Conference USA Championship lived up to the hype as the game-winning score came with just 1:05 remaining on the clock.
The Aggies took one of the top Group of Five teams in the country to the wire, however, were unable to seal the deal as they were outscored by 14 points in the final 15 minutes of action.
FIRST QUARTER
After NM State won the coin toss and deferred the kick until the second half, Liberty took control of the ball first. The Flames' first possession of the game ended with a Sone Aupiu batted pass on fourth down to force a turnover on downs. With its first possession of the game, NM State used nine plays to march 47 yards where the drive would end with a 29-yard field goal from Abraham Montaño.
The ensuing Liberty drive would last just one minute and 32 seconds as the Flames gained just two yards on three plays before punting the ball back to the home side. After a commercial break, the Aggies called upon the speedy Monte Watkins as the junior took a screen pass 64 yards to the end zone to hand NM State a 10-point lead.
Liberty responded in short order with a 63-yard pass from Kaidon Salter to Treon Sibley on their first play of the drive, hastily putting the Flames inside the red zone. Along with a Buddha Peleti sack, the Aggie defense was able to bow its back and limit the Flames to just a field goal.
Scoring plays: NMSU - 29-yard field goal by Abraham Montaño; 64-yard touchdown reception by Monte Watkins (Abraham Montaño kick); 39-yard field goal by Colin Karhu
End Q1: NM State 10, Liberty 3
SECOND QUARTER
Continuing a drive that started in the first, the Aggies leaned on their rushing attack, gathering 50 yards on the ground before Parker Awad found running back Seth McGowan for an easy 5-yard score through the air. The touchdown put the Crimson & White ahead by two scores (17-3) early in the second frame.
Following another long passing play to Sibley, the Flames set up shop at the Aggie 18-yard line. However, once again, the Aggie defense would stiffen up and limit the visitors to just three points - maintaining a two-score lead.
The trend would continue as Liberty would work its way into the red zone for the third time in the first half. However, yet again, NM State would use a series of strong defensive plays to force Salter and the Flames' offense off the field.
Scoring plays: 5-yard touchdown reception by Seth McGowan (Abraham Montaño kick); 31-yard field goal by Colin Karhu; 29-yard field goal by Colin Karhu;
End Q2: NM State 17, Liberty 9
THIRD QUARTER
Returning from the break, both offenses struggled to find a rhythm with a combined five punts to begin the third quarter. A 45-yard run from Liberty running back Vaughn Blue put the Flames in position to potentially tie the game, but they would settle for a 45-yard field goal attempt by Colin Karhu - his fourth of the contest. After Karhu pushed it wide left, the Aggies took control with a 17-9 lead and 3:45 remaining in the frame. The quarter would ultimately end with the scoreboard unaffected.
Scoring plays: None
End Q3: NM State 17, Liberty 9
FOURTH QUARTER
The game underwent a major shift with 9:45 remaining as Liberty came up with a sack-fumble which it returned for a touchdown - pulling within two points. Trailing 15-17, the Flames elected to attempt a two-point conversion, but the Aggie defense stood on its head again - coming up with a stop to keep the home team in front by two on the scoreboard.
On the very next drive, Parker Awad would guide the Aggies on a quick, four-play, 65-yard touchdown drive assisted by 18 yards of Liberty penalties late. A two-yard rushing touchdown from Awad capped off the drive in what was his first rushing score for the Crimson & White.
Trailing by nine points, the Flames would respond to the Aggies' haymaker with a right hook of their own as they went on a six-play, 82-yard drive spanning just 2:26 that was capped off by a rushing touchdown from Quinton Cooley who had amassed just 40 rushing yards up to that point in the game.
The Aggies got the ball back, however, after five plays, NM State would punt the ball back to the Flames. Down two with 1:05 remaining, Liberty's Cooley would add a go-ahead 44-yard touchdown scamper to put the game away.
Scoring plays: 22-yard fumble return by C.J. Brazile Jr. (Colin Karhu kick); 2-yard rushing touchdown by Parker Awad (Abraham Montaño kick); 27-yard rushing touchdown by Quinton Cooley (Colin Karhu kick); 44-yard rushing touchdown by Quinton Cooley (Colin Karhu kick)
FINAL: NM State 24, Liberty 30
UP NEXT
After opening the season with back-to-back home bouts, the Aggies will officially make their first road trip of the season as they travel west to take on Fresno State in what will be a rematch of the 2024 Isleta New Mexico Bowl.
The Aggies and Bulldogs are scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. MT and the game will air live on TruTV.
Postgame Quotes
Head Coach Tony Sanchez on belief entering the game
"We fully believed that we'd have a chance, I don't think is anyone head and heels above anyone else in our conference, so it's really going to come down to week in and week out just executing at a high level."
Head Coach Tony Sanchez on offensive performance
"We came out and played really well early offensively, we were able to move the ball and put some points on the board, but really got stuck in the mud in the second and third quarters, really disappointed."
Head Coach Tony Sanchez on defensive performance
"You know we tackled really well early; you saw that disappear at the end with a little fatigue. We really limited their rush game, most of their rush game came through Salter running around, but until those last two drives we pretty much shut their run game down and they are a pretty good running football team."