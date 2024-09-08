Liberty rallies to defeat NMSU, 30-24

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The NM State Aggies (1-1) and (RV/RV) Liberty Flames (2-0) met for a late-night broadcast from inside Aggie Memorial Stadium, with kickoff coming at 8:25 PM MT on ESPN2.

A 21-point fourth quarter by Liberty ultimately gave them the 30-24 victory.



The rematch of the 2023 Conference USA Championship lived up to the hype as the game-winning score came with just 1:05 remaining on the clock.