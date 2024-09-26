Week 4 Sweet Play of the Week: Carlos Rojas & Riverside Rangers

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 4 of the high school football season went to Riverside wide receiver Carlos Rojas, and the Riverside Rangers.

In the game against the Irvin Rockets, Rojas showed no fear jumping over a defender while still maintaining control of the football.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the entire Riverside football team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The team is also recognized as this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.