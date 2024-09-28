Aggies Soccer Set to Host Middle Tennessee

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State will host their second Conference USA match of the week against Middle Tennessee on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. The Aggies and Blue Raiders are both 1-1 in Conference USA entering the contest.

How to Follow

Who: Middle Tennessee

Where: Las Cruces, N.M.

When: Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. MT

Live Statistics: nmstatestats.com

Conference USA Play

In their Conference USA season debut, the Aggies held a record of 6-0-2, the only team to go undefeated in the conference on their way to a regular season title. The Aggies went 2-0-2 at home against Conference USA opponents in 2023.

The Aggies are 1-1 in Conference USA play so far this season. The Aggies have beat Western Kentucky at home and lost to Sam Houston on the road to open conference play.

Aggie Accolades

The Aggies have won five total Conference USA Weekly Awards this season. They have tallied 10 CUSA Weekly Awards in their first two seasons with the conference. The Aggies won two Player of the Week awards on Sept. 17th, they have reached this feat on just on other occasion in Oct. 30 where both Meredith Scott and Guha won in the same week.

Record Watch

2023 Conference USA Player of the Year Loma McNeese has 24 career goals, just three goals short of becoming the program’s all-time leader in goals. Along with this, she is also tied for first in-game winnings goals (7), tied for second in PK goals (2) and tied for second in multi-goal games (2).

Valerie Guha sits in second place in shutouts among all Aggie goalkeepers. She is tied for second in goalkeeper wins (14), third in GAA (1.32) and eighth in saves (91).

McNeese Magic

With her goal in the Western Kentucky game, McNeese became the all-time leader in points with 63, beating out Aileen Galicia who played for the Crimson & White from 2015-2018. McNeese has had another great season so far as she had scored five goals, just one goal short of her six goals last year that propelled her to win 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year.

McNeese has made her impact felt this season as she has recorded either a goal or an assist in five of the last seven games the Aggies have played. In the past four games, McNeese has recorded three goals and one assist.

History

NM State and Middle Tennessee have played each other just once before on Sept. 24, 2023, where the Aggies beat the Blue Raiders 3-2 in Las Cruces. This was one of three one-goal wins by NM State in CUSA play.

In this game Mya Gonzales, Shila Rasoul and Brooke Schultz all scored for the Aggies. McNeese, Schultz and Bianca Chacon all had an assist. Guha recorded one save in their last game against Middle Tennessee.

Scouting the Blue Raiders

The Blue Raiders are 4-6 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. They have wins over Tennesse Tech, Bellarmine, Alabama A&M and UTEP. They beat UTEP 2-0 and lost to FIU 2-4.

MTSU has 24 goals on the season and has allowed 24 goals. Midfielder Manon Lebargy is leading the team in goals with seven and points with 15 while playing in only nine games. Demi Gronaueer has spent most of the time in goal racking up 49 saves while allowing 24 goals.

Up Next

The Aggies will head eat to take on FIU on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. MT.