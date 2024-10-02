Week 5 Sweet Play of the Week: Evan Martinez & Ysleta Indians

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 5 of the high school football season went to Ysleta wide receiver Evan Martinez and the Ysleta Indians.

In the game against the Austin Panthers, Martinez made a great catch in the end zone after the ball got tipped by a defender.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the entire Ysleta football team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The team is also recognized as this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.