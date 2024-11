LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies started their season with a bang after a dominate win on opening night against New Mexico Highlands.

The Aggies led the game from start to finish on their way to a 93-57 victory over the Cowboys.

NMSU starts their season 1-0.

NMSU head coach Jason Hooten officially began his second season with the Aggies.

Their next game will be on the road Saturday at Utah Tech.