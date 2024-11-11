UTEP’s Skyler Locklear named Manning Award “Stars of the Week”

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced UTEP’s Skyler Locklear as one of eight quarterbacks as its “Stars of the Week” on Monday.

Locklear had a career day throwing for career bests in touchdowns (four), yards (327) and completions (28) during the Miners’ 43-35 double-overtime victory over Kennesaw State on Nov. 9 in the Sun Bowl.

He produced an 81.2 QBR.

Locklear finished the day 28-of-33, as his 84.8 passing percentage ranks tied for third best all-time in program history.

Locklear started the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Odom to give UTEP a 7-0 edge.

Locklear then found tight end Marcus Vinson on an 11-yard toss in the second quarter, giving the Orange and Blue a 14-7 advantage.

Locklear found Odom two more times for scores. The second TD pass to Odom came in the first OT on a two-yard pass that tied the game at 35 apiece.

Locklear hooked up with Odom for a third time on a 16-yard touchdown pass in the end zone, giving UTEP the go-ahead 41-35 lead.

Locklear followed that with a two-point conversion to Jevon Jackson to build it to an eight-point lead.

Locklear was the first UTEP quarterback to throw for four touchdowns since 2014 and the first to do it in the Sun Bowl since 2012.

His 28 completions were the most by a UTEP QB since 2010, while he was the first UTEP QB to throw for 300+ yards in a victory since 2021.

UTEP’s 43 points were the most scored in the Sun Bowl since 2016.

ABOUT THE MANNING AWARD

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

Since the Manning Award started recognizing Stars of the Week in 2011, 565 different quarterbacks from 135 schools have been recognized.

Sixty-six players were honored during the 2023 season and 64 quarterbacks have been recognized so far in 2024.