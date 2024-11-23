NMSU snags third win of the season over MTSU, 36-21
MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Aggies (2-8) hand the Middle Tennessee (3-7) Blue Raiders it's eighth loss of the season.
Scoring Summary:
1Q:
N. Vattiato pass intercepted,D. Early return for 30 yds for a TD (A. Montano KICK), 7-0 NMSU
A. Montano 42 yd FG GOOD, 10-0 NMSU
2Q:
J. Credle run for 3 yds for a TD (Z. Rankin KICK), 10-7 NMSU
A. Montano 26 yd FG GOOD, 13-7 NMSU
3Q:
B. Nunez pass to S. McGowan for 12 yds for a TD (A. Montano KICK), 20-7 NMSU
N. Vattiato pass to H. Willis for 12 yds for a TD (Z. Rankin KICK), 14-20 NMSU
M. Washington run for 11 yds for a TD (Two-point Conversion failed), 26-14 NMSU
4Q
N. Vattiato pass to O. Kelly for 19 yds for a TD (Z. Rankin KICK), 26-21 NMSU
B. Nunez pass to C. Sheehan for 4 yds for a TD (A. Montano KICK), 33-21 NMSU
A. Montano 21 yd FG GOOD, 36-21 NMSU