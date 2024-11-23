NMSU snags third win of the season over MTSU, 36-21

B. Nunez pass to C. Sheehan for 4 yds for a TD (A. Montano KICK), 33-21 NMSU

N. Vattiato pass to O. Kelly for 19 yds for a TD (Z. Rankin KICK), 26-21 NMSU

N. Vattiato pass to H. Willis for 12 yds for a TD (Z. Rankin KICK), 14-20 NMSU

B. Nunez pass to S. McGowan for 12 yds for a TD (A. Montano KICK), 20-7 NMSU

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Aggies (2-8) hand the Middle Tennessee (3-7) Blue Raiders it's eighth loss of the season.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.