NMSU’s Emma Bunch reaches playoff; Aggies finish 5th at Conference USA Championships

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida - After three days and 54 holes at the World Golf Village, the 2025 Conference USA Championships came to a close on Wednesday afternoon.

As a team, the Aggies shot a combined score of 892 (+28) to finish in fifth place.

Ultimately, the team title would belong to Western Kentucky who shot even par in the third round to win the tournament by six strokes over Jacksonville State.

Individually, Emma Bunch proved once again why she is one of the top golfers in the conference as she posted a 71 (-1) on Tuesday to end the event tied for first and force a playoff with WKU’s Sydney Hackett.

In the playoff, Hackett prevailed to claim the individual title with a birdie on the first playoff hole. Bunch would still finish the tournament at six-under (210) to come in two strokes clear of the remainder of the field.

With her placement, Bunch also landed a spot on the six-woman Conference USA All-Tournament Team alongside Jax State’s Lara El Chaib, Middle Tennessee’s Abbie Lee, Sam Houston’s Grace Jin and WKU’s Catie Craig and Sydney Hackett.

Bunch will now await the conclusion of the remainder of the conference championships to determine whether or not she will qualify for the upcoming NCAA Regionals.

The official NCAA Selection Show will take place Wednesday, April 23, at 11 a.m. MT on Golf Channel.

Graduate student Angela Garvin also turned in a strong week to finish tied for 8th alongside FIU’s Karissa Kilby and MTSU’s Middle Tennessee.

On Wednesday, Garvin shot a 75 (+3) to bring her 54-hole score to 219 (+3).

Alexandria Armendariz logged a 77 (+5) in Wednesday’s final round to wrap up the tournament in a tie for 24th, shooting a 229 (+13).

Camille Pazouki would end the day as the lone Aggie to move up the leaderboard as she moved two places up to place 34th with a score of 234 (+18).

The Aggies’ Kaylee Chen also returned to the course on Wednesday and submitted an 81 (+9) in the final round of play.

FINAL AGGIE LEADERBOARD

5. NM State – 290-301-301-892 (+28)

T1. Emma Bunch – 69-70-71-210 (-6)

T8. Angela Garvin – 69-75-75-219 (+3)

T24. Alexandria Armendariz – 77-75-77-229 (+13)

T34. Camille Pazouki – 75-81-78-234 (+18)

N/A. Kaylee Chen – 79-X-81

N/A. Emma Thompson – X-N/A-X

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Emma Bunch shot seven strokes under par on the par 5s this week to lead all players by three strokes. Bunch also recorded a tournament-best 14 birdies.

For the second consecutive day, the average score increased as it moved from a 75.60 on Tuesday to a 75.70 for the final round.

Hole 17 finished as the toughest hole on the course with individuals coming away with only seven birdies for entire week, while players posted bogey or worse 60 times.

Hole 14 closed as the easiest hole to score on this week with players average a 3.89 on the 311-yard par 4. In total, players produced 29 birdies on hole 17 while generating only 14 bogeys or worse.

The Aggies finished the week ranked third in average scoring on the par 4s (4.21).

Angela Garvin closed out the tournament with a score of three-under on the par 4s to pace the field while Emma Bunch (-1) finished tied for third among the 40-woman field.