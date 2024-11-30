UTEP wins Battle of I-10, 42-35

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Miners collect a 42-35 win over the NMSU Aggies in its 101st meeting at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Scoring Summary:

1Q: NMSU’s QB Parker Awad gets sacked for 10 yds, fumbles the ball, recovered by UTEP B. Thompson for 33 yds for a TD, 7-0 UTEP.

A. Montano 59 yd FG good, 7-3 UTEP.

P. Awad pass to McGowan for 21 yd TD, 7-10 NMSU.

Aggies Mike Washington runs for 9 yds for a TD, 7-16 NMSU.

2Q: P. Awad to T. Pride for 35 yd TD pass, 7-24 NMSU.

Miners Jevon Jackson for 2 yd TD run, 14-24, NMSU.

3Q: J. Jackson runs for a 3 yd TD, 21-24 NMSU

Skyler Locklear pass to K. Odom for 39 yds, 28-24 UTEP

4Q: G. Eberle punts for 45 yds, K. Thomas returns for 93 yds for a TD, 35-24 UTEP

P. Johnson III run for 7 yds, fumbled, recovered by UTEP B. Thompson return for 5 yds for a TD, 42-24 UTEP.

Abraham Montano 23 yd FG good, 42-35 UTEP