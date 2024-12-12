Texas cruises to a 91-67 victory over New Mexico State

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Longhorns were just too much for the NMSU Aggies to handle as the Longhorns defeated the Aggies in dominate fashion, 91-67.

Texas jumped out to an early lead and never let up on the gas as they took a 25 point lead into the half, 52-27.

Texas' Arthur Kaluma scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half.

Tramon Mark added 14 points and Jordan Pope and Ze’rik Onyema had 10 each for Texas, which shot 59%.

NMSU's Christian Cook scored 22 points, Zawdie Jackson 14, Jaden Harris 11 and Peter Filipovity 10 for the Aggies.

Texas improved their overall record to 8-2, while NMSU's record dropped to 4-6.

NMSU will look to rebound when they return to Las Cruces for a home game against Southern Utah.

Tipoff is Monday, December 16 at 7 p.m. from the Pan American Center.