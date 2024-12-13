Community Champions: Centennial’s Destiny Perez signs with NMSU softball

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - You could say it was her destiny.

Destiny Perez made it official Thursday when she signed her letter of intent to play softball at New Mexico State.

The Centennial High School senior is one of the best softball pitchers in the Borderland.

So it came as no surprise that her hometown university, NMSU, came calling.

Destiny felt that NMSU was the perfect fit to continue her academic and playing career.

For her accomplishment, Destiny Perez is this week's Community Champion.

