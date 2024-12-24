New York hosts San Antonio on Christmas day

(AP NEWS) -- San Antonio Spurs (15-14, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (19-10, third in the Eastern Conference).

New York; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

Knicks -9.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs.

The Knicks have gone 9-4 at home. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 49.4 points per game in the paint led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 11.9.

The Spurs are 4-7 on the road. San Antonio has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knicks average 117.3 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 112.7 the Spurs give up. The Spurs average 111.6 points per game, 1.7 more than the 109.9 the Knicks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is scoring 24.7 points per game with 13.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Knicks.

Victor Wembanyama is scoring 24.8 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Spurs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 116.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 114.1 points, 45.3 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 7.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

Spurs: None listed.