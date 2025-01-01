Skip to Content
El Paso’s Tristen Newton waived by Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - El Paso's Tristen Newton will hopefully get another opportunity with an NBA team after he was waived by the Indiana Pacers Wednesday.

Newton was drafted by the Pacers with the 49th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Burges grad signed a two-way contract with the organization that saw him playing primarily for the team's G-League affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants.

While playing with the Mad Ants, Newton averaged 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game.

If he isn’t claimed by another team on waivers, Newton will become a free agent Friday

The 23-year-old guard had a stellar college career that saw him win two national titles with UCONN.

