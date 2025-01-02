New Mexico State tops Sam Houston in Conference USA opener, 75-71

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Christian Cook scored 25 points as New Mexico State beat Sam Houston 75-71 on Thursday night.

Cook shot 8 of 19 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (8-6, 1-0 Conference USA).

Peter Filipovity scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. Dionte Bostick shot 3 of 5 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The Bearkats (7-7, 0-1) were led in scoring by Kalifa Sakho, who finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Cameron Huefner added 15 points for Sam Houston.

Lamar Wilkerson also had 14 points.

New Mexico State went into the half ahead of Sam Houston 38-30.

Cook put up 12 points in the half.

Filipovity’s free throw with 2:29 left in the second half gave New Mexico State the lead for good at 65-64.

Next up for the Aggies, Louisiana Tech Saturday at the Pan American Center.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.