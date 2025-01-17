Eastwood tops Eastlake for first place in District 1-6A, 68-30

EL PASO, Texas - The Eastwood Troopers came away with a big time district win Friday night.

The Troopers defeated the Eastlake Falcons, 68-30 to take sole possession of first place in District 1-6A.

Both teams entered the game 5-0 in district play.

Eastwood improved their overall record to 20-5, 6-0 in district play.

The Eastwood girls team also came away with a major district win as they defeated the Eastlake Falcons, 50-38.

The Troopers improved their district record to 7-2.