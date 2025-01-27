UTEP’s Otis Frazier III named Conference USA men’s basketball Player of the Week

DALLAS, Texas - Senior UTEP men’s basketball standout Otis Frazier III has been named the Conference USA Player of the Week, the league office revealed Monday.

The 2024-25 Players of the Week are voted on by the league’s sports information directors.

He is the first Miner this year to be claim the honor while it marks the second time of his career that Frazier III has taken it home (Jan. 22, 2024).

Frazier III averaged 17.0 points (50.0 percent shooting) 5.5 steals, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 32.3 mpg to help the Miners climb back into a three-way tie for first place in the league.

He had 17 points, a school-record tying eight steals, five boards and three assists while playing 38 minutes in a 73-71 victory against Kennesaw State on Jan. 25, truly stepping up with Corey Camper Jr. out of the lineup.

The effort helped UTEP rally from a nine-point second-half deficit and halt the Owls’ three-game winning streak.

He had a monstrous first half with 14 points and six steals to help keep the Miners in the game before coming up with key plays in the second half with his passing and defense.

He assisted on a game-tying 3-pointer for Ahamad Bynum as part of a 9-0 run.

He then made his eighth and final steal of the game on the ensuing possession, which led to a lay-up.

UTEP never trailed from that point on.

He closed out the contest by securing the rebound after KSU missed the potential go-ahead 3-pointer.

Frazier III did a little of everything with 17 points, six boards and three steals in the first game of the week against Jax State on Jan. 23. He overcame early foul trouble to score 14 of his 17 points in the second half.

UTEP will play the first of three straight on the road when it competes at WKU at 6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT on Thursday.

It will be a rematch of the 2024 Conference USA Championship game. Jon Teicher (44th year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, with audio also airing on the UTEP Miners app.

The contest will also stream on ESPN+ (subscription required).